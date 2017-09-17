Auburn QB Sean White out of jail after public intoxication arrest

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.

The arrest

Junior backup quarterback 21-year-old Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday around 2:45 a.m. CT.

White was arrested at the City of Auburn's Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex on N Ross Street, right next door to the Auburn Police Department.

View the arrest report from the Auburn Police Department below, or click here.

White has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $500 bond.

According to LCSO website, Auburn QB Sean White is no longer listed as "in custody" - his bond was $500 pic.twitter.com/Gz37arwQBg — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonWTVM) September 17, 2017

He is scheduled to appear in court November 30 at 8 a.m. CT.

Auburn University Athletics reacts

According to Kirk Sampson, the Auburn University Associate Athletics Director for Communication, Head Coach Gus Malzahn is aware of the situation and he is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.

The Raycom News Network has reached out to Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn for a statement on White's arrest and if any action will be taken against him from a university standpoint.

White's football career

White is a Junior at Auburn University and is from Boca Raton, Florida.

According to ESPN, White played in 2015 and 2016 with 2,845 passing yards with 10 TD and 7 INT.

In 2015, White started five games in the middle of the season before getting injured. In 2016, White played in 11 games with 10 starts.

White was limited this spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job this season to transfer QB Jarrett Stidham on August 14.

On September 2, just before Auburn's season opener against Georgia Southern, White along with two teammates had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games this season.

Sean White faces potentially more discipline just one day after returning to the team from his suspension.

Auburn Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsay will speak to the media Sunday night, but we do not yet know if he will address the situation.

