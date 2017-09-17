Auburn QB Sean White released from jail after public intoxication arrest

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.

Junior backup quarterback 21-year-old Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday around 2:45 a.m. CT.

White was arrested at the City of Auburn Municipal Complex on N Ross Street, right next door to the Auburn Police Department.

Here is the arrest report from the Auburn Police Department:

White has since been released from the Lee County Jail on a $500 bond.

According to LCSO website, Auburn QB Sean White is no longer listed as "in custody" - his bond was $500 pic.twitter.com/Gz37arwQBg — Brandon Etheredge (@BrandonWTVM) September 17, 2017

He is scheduled to appear in court November 30 at 8 a.m. CT.

According to Kirk Sampson, the Auburn University Associate Athletics Director for Communication, Head Coach Gus Malzahn is aware of the situation and he is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.

The Raycom News Network has reached out to Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn for a statement on White's arrest and if any action will be taken against him from a university standpoint.

White is a Junior at Auburn University and is from Boca Raton, Florida.

