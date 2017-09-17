3-year-old boy dies in drowning at Hurtsboro lake

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) – A 3-year-old boy has died following a drowning at a Hurtsboro lake on Saturday.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, the drowning happened around 7 p.m. CT Saturday at a home on the 1200 block of Hwy. 26 in Hurtsboro.

The body of the child is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy on Monday.

