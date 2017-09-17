CDC, health department recommends getting flu shot now

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Fall is right around the corner and health officials say if you haven't gotten your flu shot this is the right time get one.

Health officials are gearing up for the seasonal influx of the flu virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department recommends everyone six months and older should get a flu shot every year, especially children and the elderly.

“It takes about two weeks for you to have full immunity against the flu virus, so if you get your immunization now then you will be ready for all the activities in the fall,” says Pamela Kirkland with the West Georgia Health District.

The CDC says symptoms of flu are fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, chills, and fatigue.

People who have medical conditions like asthma or a weakened immune system, or work in the healthcare profession are also urged to get the shot.

Click here for more information on the flu and the flu vaccination from the CDC.

Click here to view places that offer the flu shot where you live.

