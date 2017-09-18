CSU hosts pep rally for higher education

Columbus State University hopes to get more students excited about continuing their education with a pep rally Monday.

Eight hundred eight graders will be at the Lumpkin Center at 10 a.m. to participate in the GEAR UP, or Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs initiative.

The pep rally event will feature Michael Soul of Foxie 105, testimonials from CSU students and a keynote address from award-winning author, Keith “Mr. I’m Possible” Brown.

Brown has made appearances on “Showtime at the Apollo”, “Family Feud”, “Celebrity Name Game” and I-Heart and Sirius XM Radio, and he has been featured in the LA Times, Chicago Sun Times and NY Newsday.

The statewide project seeks to encourage students to continue their studies past high school. The program aims to make it easier on the 12,000 high-need students in more than 40 schools.

