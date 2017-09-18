FIRST TO ALERT: The Valley is running warmer than average & see the latest on Jose, Maria & Lee

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The next few day temperatures will run a good bit above average as we top out in the low 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We remain warm on Wednesday but we will have to introduce a slight rain chance into the forecast. The coverage of rain will slowly increase into Thursday and Friday with Friday seeing the highest coverage of rain during the next 9 days. Rain chances we back off for the weekend. Temperatures will also drop, too. Afternoon highs will cool down into the mid to upper 80s (average for September) by Thursday and take us into next week.

The Tropics have been something to watch lately, as three named storms are churning in the Atlantic. Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane, but will not pose a threat to the southeast. Tropical Storm Lee is expected to fizzle out by midweek, but now Hurricane Maria will be something to watch over the coming days. Maria's forecast has it strengthening to a major hurricane as it moves westward towards the Caribbean. Models do have the storm turning north and traveling a similar path as Jose. We'll be watching closely!

