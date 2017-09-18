St. Francis ENT offers free hearing seminar Thursday

St. Francis Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” Thursday, Sept. 21.

The seminar begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.

St. Francis ENT has partnered with Cochlear Americas to present this program during which a variety of hearing solutions will be presented. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Cochlear hearing implant users, doctors, and audiologists to learn which solution may be right for them.

“We are dedicated to helping people hear their very best,” said, Jamie Howard, AuD, an audiologist who works at St. Francis ENT. “We know that technology is constantly improving and we want to ensure that people have access to the most current hearing options including implantable solutions."

To register for the seminar, call 877.432.7844 or click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.