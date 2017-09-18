Leaders host funeral procession to bring awareness to crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A citywide funeral processional was underway Monday morning as faith leaders brought awareness to crime in Columbus.

The Ministerial Alliance held the event that started at the Liberty Theatre and ended at the Columbus Civic Center. There were nearly 50 preachers and more than 15 caskets that were represented by most funeral homes in Columbus.

Reverend Ralph Huling, president of the organization says this is a way to express their pain, compassion, and concern for the victims, their families, and the community.

"Every time a young person is killed it leaves an entire community grieving. We have to break this cycle of burying our young too soon," said Edward O. Dubose, a member of the IMA.

