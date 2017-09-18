Leaders host funeral procession to bring awareness to crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A citywide funeral processional was underway Monday morning as faith leaders brought awareness to crime in Columbus.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” Thursday, Sept. 21.More >>
The race for Georgia's new governor starting months before the 2018 election.More >>
The intersection of Buena Vista Road and Henry Avenue will be closed Sunday while work to repair a water leak is performed.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.More >>
