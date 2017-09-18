Bus drivers for Auburn University accused of rape, sodomy of a student

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.

Tony Martin Patillo, 51, from Columbus, Georgia was initially taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 16 and charged with several counts of public lewdness. Later that same day he was also charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

James Johnson Jr., 32, from Auburn, Alabama was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy on Sept. 16, 2017, related to the same incident.

On Friday, September 15, 2017, around 11:50 pm, the Auburn Police Division received a report of a male exposing himself while standing over a female in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane in Auburn.

Officers located Patillo near the roadway and arrested him. Police were unable to locate the female at the time of the initial report.

Patillo was arrested on four counts of public lewdness and was taken to the Lee County Jail. Further investigation revealed that a female, who appeared to be incapacitated, entered a bus operated by First Transit, contracted by Tiger Town, near Magnolia Avenue in Auburn.

While on the bus she was sexually assaulted by Patillo, an employee of First Transit. The investigation further determined that Johnson, who was driving the bus, engaged in actions to continue the crime while Patillo was in the rear of the bus assaulting the victim.

Patillo later left the bus near Aspen Heights Lane with the female victim and he was observed by a passerby standing over her.

Investigators were eventually able to identify, contact and interview the victim, an 18-year-old female.

Warrants for the arrest of Patillo and Johnson for the offenses of rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree were obtained and executed on Patillo at the Lee County Jail.

Patillo is eligible a $127,000.00 bond. Johnson was arrested at his residence and transported to the Lee County Jail and is eligible for a $125,000.00 bond.

Auburn University released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our top concern is the well-being of the victim, and we cannot stress in strong enough terms our shock and distress over this despicable act. We immediately provided support and all available resources to the victim and continue to do so. The suspects were employees of First Transit, the contractor hired by Auburn to provide late-night transportation service for students. The contractor is required to conduct thorough background checks on its employees and has terminated the employment of both suspects. We are evaluating the future of the university’s relationship with First Transit."

