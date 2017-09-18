Two bus drivers accused of rape, sodomy of Auburn University student

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with dementia.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A citywide funeral processional was underway Monday morning as faith leaders brought awareness to crime in Columbus.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” Thursday, Sept. 21.More >>
The race for Georgia's new governor starting months before the 2018 election.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
