Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Premieres on WTVM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Season 25 of Dancing With Stars premieres tonight on WTVM.
This year’s celebrity cast is as follows:
Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe
Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten
Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy
Play along as you watch by joining the DWTS Fantasy League here: http://dwtsfantasyleague.abc.go.com/
Or track the stars weekly as they are eliminated with this elimination sheet. Get yours here: http://wtvm.images.worldnow.com/images/14941672_G.png
Watch the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars Sept. 18, 2017 at 8p/7ct on WTVM News Leader 9.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
