Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Premieres on WTVM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Season 25 of Dancing With Stars premieres tonight on WTVM.

This year’s celebrity cast is as follows:

Barbara Corcoran & Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott & Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy



Watch the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars Sept. 18, 2017 at 8p/7ct on WTVM News Leader 9.

