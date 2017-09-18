CPD locates missing man with dementia - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD locates missing man with dementia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has located a missing man with dementia.

William E. Powell, 60, was last seen walking in the area of Double Churches Road and Veterans Parkway before being found. 

No other details are available. 

