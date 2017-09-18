CPD locates missing man with dementia

St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located a missing man with dementia.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has located a missing man with dementia.More >>
The public is invited to learn more about the newest treatment options for people with arthritis at a free seminar being offered by St. Francis, as part of the PrimeTime program.More >>
The public is invited to learn more about the newest treatment options for people with arthritis at a free seminar being offered by St. Francis, as part of the PrimeTime program.More >>
The juvenile diabetes research foundation is hosting a golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 19.More >>
The juvenile diabetes research foundation is hosting a golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 19.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>