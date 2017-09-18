CPD searching for missing man with dementia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with dementia.

William E. Powell, 60, was last seen walking in the area of Double Churches Road and Veterans Parkway.

He was wearing a light blue Hollister polo shirt and blue jean shorts.

Mr. Powell was not wearing his dentures.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of William E. Powell please contact the Columbus Police Dept., 911 Center, or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.

