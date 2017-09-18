SEGMENT: JDRF hosts 'Golf for a Cure' event - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is hosting a golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The “Golf for a Cure” event will be held at the Country Club of Columbus.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9:30 a.m.

Lunch will be provided by Country’s Barbecue.

For more information on the event click here.  

