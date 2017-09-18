Baker Middle School students receive scholarship for school uniforms

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - During a luncheon at Golden Corral, Baker High School Alumni presented a $1,000 check to Baker Middle school to purchase uniforms.

Yvette Jones the guidance director of the school was there to receive it.

The money came from donations its members. Recently, Baker Alumni presented seven college students with $1,000 scholarships.

The Alumni come together to provide scholarships for students.

Yvette Jones says this money will help those students who have hardships on paying for school uniforms.

“This will absolutely be wonderful that we will be able to fulfill a lot more needs,” said Jones.

The school was named after Newton D. Baker, Sec. of War during World War I, later known as Baker High School or "Baker". Baker opened in 1943, over 70 years ago.

