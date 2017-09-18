Hamilton family finds out they are ‘Dream Room Makeover’ winner

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) – WTVM News Leader 9 has surprised two families, telling them they are getting a Dream Room Makeover.

Last week, we introduced you to a Columbus family and Monday we showed up to the home of a family in Hamilton to give them the good news.

Watch the video above for the surprising news the family received.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.