City of LaGrange makes Granger Park improvements

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – City of LaGrange crews are finishing up some improvements to Granger Park this week.

The original exercise equipment by the track is getting a facelift to match the new exercise equipment recently donated by the Heart of West Georgia.

City workers spent Monday morning sanding and painting the existing stationary equipment to match the new exercise equipment.

Crews also added 20 grass carp to the pond behind the track to help control algae.

Golden’s Bike Shop donated a bike rack and city crews installed the rack in front of the track.

The fence surrounding the track has also been removed.

The total cost of these improvements is less than $1,000.

“We wanted to improve the feel and experience at Granger Park,” said City of LaGrange Engineering Project Manager Dion Senn. “It doesn’t take a lot of money to make a big difference.”

The City of LaGrange is responsible for the upkeep of The Thread.

Troup County Parks and Recreation is responsible for the upkeep of Granger Park’s playground and tennis courts.

The Troup County School System is responsible for the ball fields and the track.

