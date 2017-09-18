Tree crashes on car on Flat Rock Road in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Tree crashes on car on Flat Rock Road in Columbus

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM) (Source: Jeremy Hayes/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Can you imagine driving down the street and a large tree comes tumbling down on your car? That's exactly what happened this afternoon on Flat Rock Road in Columbus.

The dramatic scene causing traffic detours. The driver managed to walk away unharmed.

