19th Avenue to 24th Street in Phenix City to close for construction

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Those who live and travel in Phenix City, there will be a road closure this week that may affect your daily routine.

Due to construction, a portion of 19th Avenue from Stadium Drive to 24th Street will be closed.

Tradition Way will also be closed to all but local traffic. The closures will begin on September 20 and will continue until completion of the construction.

You may contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760 with any questions.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.