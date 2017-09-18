Man killed in shooting at 50th Street, 11th Avenue intersection

Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
Two people have been seriously injured, one of them had to be cut out of their vehicle in a two-vehicle crash on Lee Road 379.More >>
Those who live and travel in Phenix City, there will be a road closure this week that may affect your daily routine.More >>
City of LaGrange crews are finishing up some improvements to Granger Park this week.More >>
Muscogee County School Board members approve taking on a multi-million-dollar loan to pay for its bills.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
