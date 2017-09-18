Man killed in shooting at 50th Street, 11th Avenue intersection

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a murder at the intersection of 50th Street and 11th Avenue, off Veterans Parkway.

According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. ET.

A Hispanic male in his late 20's was transported to the Midtown Medical Center where he later died.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for updates.

