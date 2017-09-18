Man killed in shooting at 50th Street, 11th Avenue intersection ID'd

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a murder at the intersection of 50th Street and 11th Avenue, off Veterans Parkway.

According to scanner traffic, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. ET.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed the victim was 29-year-old Luis Moreno. Moreno was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center Monday at 10:42 p.m.

His body will be sent for an autopsy.

