Parents call for board to fire MCSD teacher accused of making racist remarks

City of LaGrange crews are finishing up some improvements to Granger Park this week.More >>
City of LaGrange crews are finishing up some improvements to Granger Park this week.More >>
Muscogee County School Board members approve taking on a multi-million-dollar loan to pay for its bills.More >>
Muscogee County School Board members approve taking on a multi-million-dollar loan to pay for its bills.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.More >>
St. Francis Ear, Nose, and Throat will be offering a free seminar on “Hearing Health” on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jack Tidwell Lecture Hall in the Butler Pavilion.More >>
The public is invited to learn more about the newest treatment options for people with arthritis at a free seminar being offered by St. Francis, as part of the PrimeTime program.More >>
The public is invited to learn more about the newest treatment options for people with arthritis at a free seminar being offered by St. Francis, as part of the PrimeTime program.More >>
A Muscogee County family is now calling for a teacher to be fired after their young daughter was the alleged target of racist remarks by her fourth-grade teacher.More >>
A Muscogee County family is now calling for a teacher to be fired after their young daughter was the alleged target of racist remarks by her fourth-grade teacher.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>