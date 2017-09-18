Parents call for board to fire MCSD teacher accused of making racist remarks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County family is now calling for a teacher to be fired after their young daughter was allegedly the target of racist remarks by her fourth-grade teacher.

Her parents are now holding the Muscogee County School District's feet to the fire for what they believe was a failure to act decisively.

"We know you know about it, but we kind of feel like it's just not been dealt with properly," said Nathan Frazier, father of nine-year-old fourth grader, Harmonie. "We feel like it's been brushed under the rug."

Nathan and his wife Equisha had five minutes on the public agenda to voice their dissatisfaction, heartbreak, and disbelief over what they say happened to their daughter.

Equisha told News Leader 9 she could not believe it happened at first.

"It's just that shocking, she couldn't have said that,” said Equisha Frazier.

According to the Frazier’s, Harmonie, who has since left Reese Road Elementary and is now attending another school, told them her homeroom teacher made a racist comment after Harmonie and another African-American student told that teacher another student made offensive remarks to them.

"In reference to something that was brought to her attention, she said, 'well, at least she didn't refer to you as a dumb, black, negro n****r."

At one point during the exchange, board member Kia Chambers said she wanted to personally apologize to the Frazier family.

"No child should be put in that situation," Chambers said.

Then, board chair Pat Hugley-Green told the couple that the school district did not condone the alleged language and behavior.

Equisha Frazier said she wanted to board to fight for her child.

"She was opened up to something that she should not have been opened up to; She doesn't see color. I'm not just here for Harmonie, but for every child in the Muscogee County School District— black, white, Hispanic. Do what's right, [the teacher] needs to be terminated,” said Frazier.

School District Superintendent David Lewis also told the Frazier’s that because this incident involves personnel, in this case, the teacher in question, the district will not publicly disclose what disciplinary action will or already has taken place.

