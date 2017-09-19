Update: 1 dead following shooting on 24th Street

Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 24th Street that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after midnight. According to Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, the victim was a 28-year-old black male. He was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 1:01 a.m.

The victim's identity cannot be released until his family has been notified of his death. His body will be sent for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.

