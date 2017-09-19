Update: 1 dead following shooting on 24th Street

Columbus police are investigating shooting on 24th Street on Tuesday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a murder at the intersection of 50th Street and 11th Avenue, off Veterans Parkway.More >>
Those who live and travel in Phenix City, there will be a road closure this week that may affect your daily routine.More >>
City of LaGrange crews are finishing up some improvements to Granger Park this week.More >>
Muscogee County School Board members approve taking on a multi-million-dollar loan to pay for its bills.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A Georgia Tech police car was set on fire Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
