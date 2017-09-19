Update: 2 dead following shooting on 24th Street - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Update: 2 dead following shooting on 24th Street

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 24th Street that left two men dead Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after midnight. According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner, Charles Newton,  23-year-old Datrell Roberson was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 12:53 a.m. Xavier Scott, 28, was pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m.

Both bodies are being sent for autopsies. 

 This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 as we work to gather more details.  

