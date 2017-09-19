Health with Dr. Paula: Tips to manage arthritis

According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States.

Dr. Paula Walker King explains that symptoms of arthritis include joint swelling, stiffness, joint pain and a decreased range of motion in one or more joints.

Physical activity decreased the main and increased joint function. Other treatment to manage the condition includes anti-inflammatory medication and aquatic therapy.

Arthritis can be made by laboratory tests and physical exams.

