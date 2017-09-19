CPD arrests man in connection to 5 Circle K robberies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest in connection to several Circle K robberies.

Courtney Short, 24, was charged with five counts of robbery.

Short was charged for the following robberies:

Circle K at 3720 Macon Rd on 7-27-17

Circle K at 3010 Buena Vista Rd on 8-9-17

Circle K at 3010 Buena Vista Rd on 8-10-17

Circle K at 2510 Manchester Expressway on 9-14-17

Circle K at 2510 Manchester Expressway on 9-12-17

