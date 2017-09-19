EAMC teams up with AU to offer free blankets to newborns

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The East Alabama Medical Center is teaming up with Auburn University to provide blankets for babies during football season.

Babies will be given a commemorative blanket during football season, from September until November. The navy blue blankets will have an Auburn University logo in orange and the EAMC logo in white.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to work with Auburn Athletics to make the 2017 football season even more spirited,” says John Atkinson, EAMC’s director of PR and Marketing. “Plus, this will be a nice keepsake for families to have to remember the birth of their child this fall.” While this is War Eagle Country, the hospital realizes fans of other teams will also give birth at EAMC during this football season. “They are welcome to have a blanket as well,” says Atkinson. “Maybe they will change their allegiance, but if not, they can simply re-gift it to an Auburn family.”

Vice President and General Manager of Auburn Sports Properties Chris Davis says that Auburn Athletics is happy to partner with EAMC to provide Auburn-branded baby blankets to the newest members of the Auburn family.

