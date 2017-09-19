EAMC teams up with AU to offer free blankets to newborns

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The East Alabama Medical Center is teaming up with Auburn University to provide blankets for babies during football season.More >>
A Muscogee County family is now calling for a teacher to be fired after their young daughter was the alleged target of racist remarks by her fourth-grade teacher.More >>
Columbus police have made an arrest in connection to several Circle K robberies. Courtney Short, 24, was charged with five counts of robbery.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a murder at the intersection of 50th Street and 11th Avenue, off Veterans Parkway.More >>
Muscogee County School Board members approve taking on a multi-million-dollar loan to pay for its bills.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A parent says a Mid-South teacher went too far with an assignment about the 9/11 terror attacks.More >>
