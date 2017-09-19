AL police chase ends in crash on Whitesville Rd.; officials searching for suspect

(WTVM) – Officials are searching for an individual who was running away from authorities following a police chase.

Lee County and Phenix City officials were chasing a person from Alabama who ended up in Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began when the Lee County narcotics team attempted to pull the individual over.

The police chase ended with a crash on Veterans Parkway and Whitesville Road.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

