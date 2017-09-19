Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in Phenix City, Columbus

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in Phenix City, C - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(WTVM) – Police have arrested a suspect who fled the scene after crashing in Columbus. Lee County and Phenix City officials were chasing a person from Alabama who ended up in Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested 35-year-old Edward Baez and charged him with fleeing, eluding, and reckless driving, among other charges.

The chase began when the Lee County narcotics team attempted to pull the Baez over.

The police chase ended with a crash on Veterans Parkway and Whitesville Road.

Baez is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. ET.

