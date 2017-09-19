First Transit releases statement following rape allegations of former Tiger Transit bus drivers

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An outside company that hired the drivers for Tiger Transit has released a statement after two of its former employees were charged with rape.

First Transit released the following statement:

"At First Transit, we are greatly troubled by the events of Friday night. The safe and reliable transportation of our passengers is our highest priority. It is a responsibility we take very seriously. The drivers were immediately removed from service and we are initiating the termination process. We continue to work with the Auburn police department and the university; we are also conducting our own internal review."

Tony Patillo, 51, and James Johnson Jr., 32, were arrested on sexual assault of an Auburn University student.

Patillo and Johnson were charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

They have since been fired from their jobs.

