Burnham Shoes to close in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Burnham Shoes, the home of happy feet, will soon close its doors in Columbus.

The shoe store will permanently close on Sept. 23. The shoe store is located at 2521 Airport Thruway.

The business has been operating in the Fountain City for more than 40 years.

There is also a location in Dothan, Alabama, and we do not yet know if that store will also be closing.

