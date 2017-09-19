R&B group Xscape to perform at the Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One of the most beloved groups in R&B history, Xscape, have announced their first-ever headlining tour, The Great Xscape Tour, and will perform in Columbus on Dec. 8.

The group of Xscape includes Kandi Burruss – Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott. They will be returning to the stage to perform their memorable hits.

The group will also be joined by special guests Monica and Tamar Braxton. The tour kicks off on Nov. 22 in Richmond, VA.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at the box office and Ticketmaster. Click here to purchase tickets.

Xscape will perform on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

