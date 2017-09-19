Possible trial date set for man accused of killing, girlfriend, infant son in 2014

Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
A possible trial date for Brandon Connor, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and infant son, has been set for either Jan. 22 or Jan. 29.More >>
Burnham Shoes, the home of happy feet, will soon close its doors in Columbus.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect who fled the scene after crashing in Columbus. Lee County and Phenix City officials were chasing a person from Alabama who ended up in Columbus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An outside company that hired the drivers for Tiger Transit has released a statement after two of its former employees were charged with rape.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
Two transit workers are facing rape and sodomy charges in the attack of an Auburn University student. The victim was using a late night shuttle service for students when she was targeted.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
