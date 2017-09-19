Possible trial date set for man accused of killing, girlfriend, infant son in 2014

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A capital murder case in Columbus has tentative start date.

A possible trial date for Brandon Connor, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and infant son, has been set for either Jan. 22 or Jan. 29.

Connor is facing the death penalty on charges of killing Rosella Mitchell and their infant son Dylan and then setting Mitchell's house on fire back in August of 2014.

An autopsy showed that Mitchell sustained life-threatening stab wounds.

The district attorney along with Connor’s lawyers will meet again on Nov. 9 to see if the January start date will go through.

