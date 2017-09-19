List of events for Columbus Cure Diabetes Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Here is the full list of events:

Sept. 19: Golf for a Cure

Sept. 26: A Gourmet Celebration of Health Dining hosted by Chef Jamie Keating at the RiverMill Event Centre at 6:30 p.m. ET. Call 706-327-9300 for more information.

Sept. 28: The Abbie Dionne Conference on the Future Care of Diabetes at the Midtown Medical Center Conference Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Call 706-571-1482 for more information.

Sept. 30: JDRF One Walk at Golden Park begins at 9:00 a.m. ET. Click here to register.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.