List of events for Columbus Cure Diabetes Week - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List of events for Columbus Cure Diabetes Week

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Columbus Cure Diabetes Week) (Source: Columbus Cure Diabetes Week)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Here is the full list of events:

Sept. 19: Golf for a Cure

Sept. 26: A Gourmet Celebration of Health Dining hosted by Chef Jamie Keating at the RiverMill Event Centre at 6:30 p.m. ET. Call 706-327-9300 for more information.

Sept. 28: The Abbie Dionne Conference on the Future Care of Diabetes at the Midtown Medical Center Conference Center at 7:00 p.m. ET. Call 706-571-1482 for more information.

Sept. 30: JDRF One Walk at Golden Park begins at 9:00 a.m. ET. Click here to register.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly