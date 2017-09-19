Mayor Tomlinson releases statement on recent killings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the most recent homicides in Columbus.

There were three homicides in less than 12 hours to begin the week and Tomlinson says she is frustrated with the number of killings in the community.

“There have been 26 murders in Columbus this year. We are all simultaneously heartsick and frustrated with the level of killing, particularly in this third quarter. We will continue to concentrate on breaking up areas of known criminal activity and will continue to ask for the public's support in helping us get suspects in these murders off the street."

Mayor Tomlinson continued in her statement on the local murders:

"Demographically, we have 21 African-American male victims, three African-American female victims, one Hispanic male and one Caucasian female. We have 25 murders via gun violence and 1 via automobile. We have 14 murders related to domestic violence, fighting, drugs, robbery or pending investigation and 12 related to gang activity.”

According to the Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, there is a total of 32 homicides including 23 African American men, four African American females, three Hispanics, and two Caucasians (including one officer-involved shooting and one shooting in self-defense).

A murder is defined as the unlawful killing of another person and a homicide is the act of killing another person.

