SEGMENT: Columbus pastor reacts to rise in violence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The constant bloodshed on the streets of Columbus is causing residents to feel uneasy— that it's no longer the quiet and safe community they once knew.

So far this year, 32 people have been killed in the Fountain City due to violence. That number surpassing last years' total of 26 deaths.

Dr. Delta Outley, Pastor of Abundant Life Full Gospel Outreach Church in East Columbus stopped by News Leader 9 to talk about the growing problem and how it has personally affected her as a pastor.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson released a statement in response to the violence this year saying:

"There have been 26 murders in Columbus this year. We are all simultaneously heartsick and frustrated with the level of killing, particularly in this third quarter. We will continue to concentrate on breaking up areas of known criminal activity and will continue to ask for the public's support in helping us get suspects in these murders off the street."

According to the Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, there is a total of 32 homicides including 23 African American men, four African American females, three Hispanics, and two Caucasians (including one officer-involved shooting and one shooting in self-defense).

A murder is defined as the unlawful killing of another person and a homicide is the act of killing another person.

