Columbus 2017 homicides up to 32 following 2 overnight shootings

A deadly night of shootings leaves three men dead in Columbus.The fatal shootings sending the city’s 2017 homicide total over 30.

Columbus police now investigating two separate shootings overnight Monday.

The first shooting happening at 50th Street, at the intersection of 11th Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming the victim was 29-year-old Luis Moreno. He was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center.

Just 10 minutes away, and a few hours later, a shooting on 24th Street killing two more men.

“Just stop the violence," said Joe Roberson.

Roberson is the uncle of 23-year-old Datrell Roberson who was killed along with 28-year old Xavier Scott on 24th Street.

Mourning the loss of his nephew, he traveled from Atlanta to find out exactly what happened.

“Just another person out here at the wrong time. When his friend got shot, he kneels down to help him, and they keep shooting and end up shooting him in the process,” said Roberson.

Roberson says his nephew was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. Another tragedy adding to an array of shootings on this same street.

Roberson says he has a word for whoever is responsible.

“Think about your actions before you go ahead and do anything. Think about the consequences. Think about the person’s family, because it could be your brother or your sister,” said Roberson.

The bodies of all three men are being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in either of the shootings.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

