Brick Beastro restaurant opens at Central High School

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Students at Central High School have a new place to spend their lunch break.

Central High School in Phenix City held a grand opening Tuesday for its on-campus restaurant.

Students at the Brick Beastro served faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon.

Culinary students prepared all the food and decorated the restaurant.

Some the items that were prepared by students included pizza, BBQ chicken, and shrimp alfredo.

Students with the culinary program at Central High School say this is a very educational and rewarding experience.

“You get to be creative with your own stuff. It's not just basic like everything else. You get to make it and decorate it how you want. The presentation is a big part of when you serve food and you get to eat it too,” said Amber Childs, a Central High School student.

The Brick Beastro’s hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The restaurant is billed as "heavenly food served by a red devil." Of course, the Red Devil is the school's mascot.

