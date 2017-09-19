Indivisible Columbus holds rally for healthcare

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Indivisible Columbus held a rally for healthcare Tuesday evening.

About a dozen people gathered on Macon Road holding signs that read “kill the bill.”

The group says they held the rally to remind people how the President and the Senate are trying once again to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with what they are calling a “damaging bill.”

Spokesperson Laura Walker says this bill puts millions at risk.

“It decimates Medicaid. It funds in block grants that aren’t. There is not as much accountable on how it’s spent. So, it’s scary there,” said Walker.

The congressional budget office has not reviewed the bill and likely won’t before the end of the month.

