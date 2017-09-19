SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 6

So, the battle of unbeatens— Marion County and Manchester is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
So, the battle of unbeatens— Marion County and Manchester is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Tuesday brought a very informative press conference for Auburn ahead of their third-ever meeting with the Missouri Tigers.More >>
Tuesday brought a very informative press conference for Auburn ahead of their third-ever meeting with the Missouri Tigers.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has released a statement confirming the dismissal of backup quarterback Sean White from the football team following a weekend arrest for public intoxication.More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn has released a statement confirming the dismissal of backup quarterback Sean White from the football team following a weekend arrest for public intoxication.More >>