SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 6

(WTVM) – They came into the season as the teams most likely to win their subregion, and so far, they've racked up the wins as expected.

So, the battle of unbeatens— Marion County and Manchester is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

For Marion County, a 4-0 start is just business as usual. Over the past seven seasons, the Eagles are 57-4 in region play, 86-16 overall, with six region titles and a state championship.

The Manchester Blue Devils have been a force this season— averaging just under 42 points a game and holding opponents to about 15 per game.

