City of LaGrange crew in Key West for Hurricane Irma cleanup

KEY WEST, FL (WTVM) – Four City of LaGrange employees are in Key West this week helping in the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

The City of LaGrange is a part of the Electric Cities of Georgia. FEMA requested help from the ECG to assist in the recovery effort following Hurricane Irma.

Five workers have been in Florida since last week helping in the effort.

The crew worked in Ft. Valley and Monticello, Georgia then went down to Winter Park, Florida.

On Monday, the crew headed to Key West to provide aid in power line restoration.

City of LaGrange Electric Superintendent Jay Bartlett says he’s very proud of the city’s crew.

“The guys are always willing to face extreme conditions to restore power within our city and any other electric provider that needs assistance,” Bartlett said. “The City has always been a team effort and that’s how we continue to make outstanding progress.”

Six other ECG member cities are sending a total of seventy workers to Key West including Albany, Acworth, Cartersville, Dalton, Griffin, and LaFayette.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.