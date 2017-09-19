Hope Harbour hosts annual Celebration of Hope luncheon

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour held its annual Celebration of Hope luncheon on Thursday.More >>
The case against a man Columbus police say is connected to a deadly shooting will continue.More >>
Auburn police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Construction will begin very soon at Columbus’ new Chick-fil-A location.More >>
A man who reportedly led local police on a multi-county chase made his preliminary appearance in court Thursday.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
The DJ admits to stealing about $600 in money from cards, but the bride thinks he stole more than that.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.More >>
