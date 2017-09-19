SEGMENT: Hope Harbour to host annual Celebration of Hope luncheon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

The annual luncheon helps tell Hope Harbour’s story. The speaker for this year will be Mildred Muhammad.

Ms. Muhammad is a victim who became a survivor and is now a warrior on the issues of abuse. Her ex-husband, John Allen Muhammad, was the convicted and now executed DC Sniper.

The horrific crime that took place in the Washington, D.C area in 2002 resulted in innocent people being killed. This was a crime of domestic violence and child custody because what the public did not know was that she was the intended target.

Ms. Muhammad will share her story with hopes to encourage and empower others. It will be a great way for the community to help raise money for our local domestic violence shelter and support those in need.

“Hope Harbour’s shelter and crisis line give thousands of individuals and families affected by domestic violence the critical support and resources to help them rebuild their lives. Events like Celebration of Hope help drive funds so desperately needed to help victims of domestic violence move toward safe futures,” said Lindsey Reis, Executive Director of Hope Harbour.

The event is open to the public. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude at 1:00 p.m. Reservations are required.

Large baskets filled with wonderful items will be raffled off. Tickets are $1 each available for purchase from any Board or Auxiliary member or at the luncheon with all proceeds benefiting victims of domestic abuse.

For ticket or event information, click here or call 706-256-0238.

WTVM news anchor Barbara Gauthier is the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.