SEGMENT: Hope Harbour to host annual Celebration of Hope luncheon

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017.More >>
Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017.More >>
Four City of LaGrange employees are in Key West this week helping in the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.More >>
Four City of LaGrange employees are in Key West this week helping in the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
Tuesday was a special day for local R&B group Basic Black as they received a key to the city.More >>
Tuesday was a special day for local R&B group Basic Black as they received a key to the city.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>