Local R&B group gets keys to the City of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Tuesday was a special day for local R&B group Basic Black as they received a key to the city.

The event was thought of by a longtime fan who felt the group deserved recognition.

The trio consists of Lloyd "Spec" Turner, Walter "Mucho" Scott, and Kevin Bradshaw. They are nationally known for working with artists as big as Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Teddy Riley, and the list goes on.

“It's an honor, the crazy thing is a fan Sabrina Shealy she kind of put all of this together for us and it means a hundred percent even more because a fan kind of got this together. We know a lot of people in the radio industry here, I have relatives in the radio industry, but it took a fan to get us back here to get a key to the city,” said Lloyd "Spec" Turner.

Presenters of the key tonight were Councilmen Bruce Huff and Jerry Pop Barnes. This group was signed to Motown Records.

After being presented with the key, the group surprised the guest of the event with their new song which will be on their new album that is currently in the works.

