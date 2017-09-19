Circles in Columbus pushes to end poverty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – About 44,000 residents in Columbus live in poverty.

With an effort to end poverty, Circles in Columbus held an event celebrating those who have completed their 18-month commitment with Circles in Columbus.

Circles provide a community-driven relationship-based model to help end poverty.

“Currently there's about 22.2 percent of residents in Muscogee County that live in poverty so that's about 44,000 residents in Muscogee County that live in poverty and we have a better community than that and so we are working to help break the cycle of poverty and help families achieve financial self-sufficiency,” said India Smith, Circles in Columbus Coordinator.

Circles has two locations where they meet Thursdays at the Open Door Community House on 2nd Avenue and on Tuesdays at Our Lady Lords Catholic School.

