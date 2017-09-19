Community reacts to homicides, highlighting most victims are people of color

A possible trial date for Brandon Connor, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and infant son, has been set for either Jan. 22 or Jan. 29.More >>
A possible trial date for Brandon Connor, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and infant son, has been set for either Jan. 22 or Jan. 29.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
New reaction to the latest homicides happening in the Fountain City; having already surpassed the 2016 number, the total is only growing.More >>
Indivisible Columbus held a rally for healthcare Tuesday evening. About a dozen people gathered on Macon Road holding signs that read “kill the bill.”More >>
Indivisible Columbus held a rally for healthcare Tuesday evening. About a dozen people gathered on Macon Road holding signs that read “kill the bill.”More >>
Burnham Shoes, the home of happy feet, will soon close its doors in Columbus.More >>
Burnham Shoes, the home of happy feet, will soon close its doors in Columbus.More >>
Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017.More >>
Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.More >>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>