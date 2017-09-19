City of Columbus holds open house, want's input on government center project

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand-new government center.

Any person who attended one of four open houses Tuesday afternoon had the opportunity to complete a survey and write down what they want to see happen to the current government center building.

Citizens also ranked the potential projects; the first option, according to Columbus Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin, keep the tower and wings in their current state, adding some space to the south side of the building, but remodeling and renovating the interior.

Second, Goodwin said, keep the existing tower, but tear down the wings, then build new offices meant for judicial use and support space.

The third option: demolish the whole complex, then build two separate, brand-new facilities for local government and the courts.

All of the current options would cost taxpayers more than $100 million.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's Government and Judicial Building Commission have been meeting since February 2017 to discuss what changes, if any, should be made to the current Government Center built in the early 1970s.

In a statement, the mayor's office said once they collect all surveys and comments from citizens, the commission will include them in a final report to City Council to see if, in fact, they will move forward with building a new center.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.