City of Columbus holds open house, want's input on government center project

Local domestic violence shelter Hope Harbour is excited to announce Celebration of Hope, a fundraising event that will take place at the Columbus GA Convention & Trade Center on Thursday Sept. 21, 2017.More >>
A deadly night of shootings leaves three men dead in Columbus. The fatal shootings sending the city’s homicide total over 30 in the last nine months.More >>
Four City of LaGrange employees are in Key West this week helping in the Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.More >>
Columbus Cure Diabetes Week will begin Sept. 24 and we have a list of events going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
City officials hosted open forums across the community, asking for to citizens look at potential new projects for renovating, rebuilding, or creating a brand new government center.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
