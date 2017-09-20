Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for theft and check forgery suspects

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for theft and using forged checks.

The theft was reported at a business located in the 2000 block of Lee Road 240 in Smiths Station.

Two photos of the men have been released.

If you recognize these men, please call investigators at 334-749-5651.

