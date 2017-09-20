FIRST TO ALERT: Summer-like weather takes us through the 1st day of Fall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Summer-like conditions continue for the Valley with temperatures in the low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Low rain chances will also stick with us over the next few days. A 20-30% coverage is expected with the higher coverage on Friday - which is the first day of Fall. Drier air will start to work its way into the area Saturday with dry skies and sunshine expected for Sunday. Temperatures will also dip into the upper 80s for Friday and the weekend. Things stay mostly dry through next week with afternoon highs topping out near 90.

In the tropics, Jose still is no threat to the Southeast USA or Gulf of Mexico as it spins off the Atlantic Coast. It's been downgraded to a tropical storm. Maria remains a powerful category 4 hurricane and is tracking northwest over Puerto Rico this morning. It also does not look like a storm that will affect the Gulf of Mexico or the Southeast USA. We will keep watching them for you!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.