Bus driver accused of raping Auburn University student bonds out of jail

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One of the Tiger Transit bus drivers charged with rape of an Auburn University student has posted bond.

James Johnson Jr., 32, posted a bond of $125,000, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Patillo, 51, is still in jail and he is eligible for a bond of $127,000.

First Transit released the following statement regarding the rape allegations:

"At First Transit, we are greatly troubled by the events of Friday night. The safe and reliable transportation of our passengers is our highest priority. It is a responsibility we take very seriously. The drivers were immediately removed from service and we are initiating the termination process. We continue to work with the Auburn police department and the university; we are also conducting our own internal review."

